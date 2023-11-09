MadameNoire Featured Video

The man who threw his hat in the air — Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett — has been charged with third-degree assault in connection to the infamous Aug. 5 Montgomery Brawl in Alabama.

Charges were filed against Pickett in Montgomery Municipal Court Oct. 26, according to records viewed by AL.com. The charge was filed by Zachery “Chase” Shipman, one of the three white men who didn’t want to move their private boat from the space where the Harriott II riverboat was supposed to dock. Their aggression toward Pickett for doing his job and asking them to move their boat allegedly led to the brawl caught on video.

As the world saw, Pickett’s climactic hat toss signaled others — fellow Black people — to come to his aid as Shipman, Richard Roberts and Allen Todd — all white men — violently assaulted him. People joined the brawl on both sides of the fight and became enveloped in its chaotic violence.

For as much as the racial divide was disturbing, much of the internet found the brawl — and its display of memorable characters — extremely entertaining. On a deeper level, others thought the fight was a small-scale yet explosive reflection of the racial tensions still embedded in the Deep South — particularly Montgomery, Alabama, which is arguably the most important city of the Civil Rights Movement.

The authorities noted that 13 people were ultimately detained after the multi-person altercation.

Pickett is a victim listed in charges against the trio who assaulted him, according to AL.com. In September, he accused the men who attacked him of yelling hateful racial slurs during the incident.

Shipman faces a third-degree assault charge for his involvement in the melee.

Roberts pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault in late October. His sentence included 32 days in jail — only served on weekends — and 100 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay the court costs attached to his case. He reportedly addressed Pickett in the courtroom and said, “I think under different circumstances we could be friends…You might not think so.”

Additionally, Mary Todd—also white—was court-ordered to undergo an anger management program, as well as pay her court costs. She pled guilty to harassment last month for her involvement in the incident.

Todd, an aforementioned member of the white trio, received a third-degree assault charge.

The legal system also caught up with the Black man who notoriously brandished a folding chair during the Montgomery-based beatdown. The man, Reggie Ray, faces a disorderly conduct charge.

All the parties mentioned plead not guilty.

Municipal records reportedly noted that Pickett’s arraignment will be Nov. 21.

