Ari Lennox’s stunning physique was the star of the latest snapshots she shared on Instagram.

The 32-year-old “Shea Butter Baby” singer flaunted her toned body in photos posted Nov. 7 of her in a red bejeweled bralette and miniskirt matching set. She paired the two-piece look with large silver hoop earrings, a tennis bracelet, a ring, and red sandal heels with matching silver accents.

The photos — captured by Los Angeles-based photographer Rocio Paredes — had Ari’s glistening skin on display. The glow and vibrant red of the singer’s look were also reflected in her warm-toned glam, done by makeup artist Khamilia Levonne. The MUA also slayed the singer’s middle-parted, jet-black tresses.

The sexy look was the singer’s stage outfit for her set at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Nov. 2. The R&B songstress, Toosii, and Eelmatic are all currently performers on Rod Wave’s Nostalgia tour.

Ari’s comments were brimming with compliments about her beauty and physique — including those from fellow celebs.

“Yes, yes & yes!” — Tami Roman “Yes mam.” — Tamar Braxton “Need that workout routine.” — Ayra Starr

Unsurprisingly, the singer’s slim and trim physique is thanks to diet and exercise.

On Nov. 7, the Dreamville signee updated her fans with a gym selfie shared on her Instagram Stories.

In March 2021, personal trainer Sadia Yansaneh celebrated Ari’s 5-pound weight loss and 3% decrease in body fat since starting her workout routine. At the time, Sadia detailed that she and Ari were in the gym up to five times a week, and the musician’s diet followed her “Clean Eating Guide.”

Sadia described Ari as “very disciplined ” regarding her exercise and overall body transformation. The trainer praised the musician’s commitment to the workout routine, especially while juggling her studio time and other obligations.

The Instagram Highlights of Sadia’s “Celeb Clients” revealed more insight into Ari’s gym routine and how it transformed the singer’s body.

The trainer’s documentation noted that the “Pressure” singer’s starting weight was 160 pounds. Clips showed the Washington, D.C. native doing squats, weight training, modified push-ups, sprinting, and light cardio. Ari also took her trainer to “a twerk class” so the two could have fun while burning calories.

“Never quit [and] be consistent,” the singer motivated while Sadia recorded her in the gym. “Get in the fucking gym, baby!” she added in a separate clip.

