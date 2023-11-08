MadameNoire Featured Video

Timbaland has apologized for his misogynistic “muzzle” dig at Britney Spears after fans lit his ass up online.

Via TikTok on Nov. 7, Timbaland issued a mea culpa to fans who wore him out online over the vicious rhetoric.

“Come on, man. I’m keepin’ it 1000 with y’all. But I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her… if she never saw the…the…the muzzle was– No, you have a voice. You speak what you wanna speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong.”

The producer added, noting that he was trying to come to an understanding where all parties would feel heard, “I was looking at a different lens in what I reconciled. I’m not a person who takes sides as I tried to combine in this– let’s make a compromise.”

The 51-year-old veteran producer made the shady comment Oct. 29 while he spoke at the Kennedy Center on Sounds Architect: A Producer Conversation. A member of the audience mentioned Justin Timberlake’s unit single “Cry Me A River” with respect to the “Toxic” singer’s new book. Timbaland dismissed Britney’s thoughts and feelings on frequent collaborator Justin Timberlake, whom she talked about in her freshly-dropped memoir, “The Woman In Me.”

“She going crazy, right,” he asked, cutting off the audience member before proceeding to show his misogynistic ass. “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.”

The crowd at the Kennedy Center laughed heartily at the distasteful comment.

Fans on X, rightfully, ate him tf up.

Timbaland isn’t the only celebrity who has gotten smoke over Britney. Sherri Shepherd had her ass handed to her after calling the “Slave 4 U” singer “crazy.”

Listen, fans ain’t playing about the 41-year-old child star.