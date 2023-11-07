MadameNoire Featured Video

New Edition will be the next iconic act to hit the Las Vegas stage. Members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill stood side by side to tease a special announcement via a Nov. 5 Instagram post.

While many commenters guessed that the continuously booked and busy group was going on another tour, the group mates revealed in a follow-up post that they’re actually doing a residency in Las Vegas in early 2024.

Fans of the OG R&B legends can see the sextet from Feb. 28 to March 9 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas — a luxury resort and casino on the city’s strip.

The intimate 1,480-seat concert venue is scheduled to host New Edition for six show dates.

Presale tickets will be available 24 hours starting Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. Otherwise, fans can get tickets beginning on Nov. 10.

New Edition’s 2024 Las Vegas residency dates come after a relatively steady amount of touring for the group.

After a hiatus following their 2004 to 2005 One Love Tour, the group returned to the stage with their 30th Anniversary Tour from 2011 to 2012. The latter series of concert dates honored nearly three successful decades since the original members (everyone except Johnny Gill, who joined in 1987) dropped their New Edition debut album, Candy Girl, in 1983.

The group went on the All Six Tour, Greatest Hits Tour, Culture Tour and Legacy Tour in 2014, 2016, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

New Edition has been a heavy-hitting R&B powerhouse since its inception. The group’s numerous hits include “Candy Girl,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” and “Can You Stand the Rain.” Additionally, the crooning kings have five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Moreover, New Edition (1984) and Home Again (1996) both hit No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the years of their respective releases.

Throughout the sextet’s longstanding musical reign, group mates have launched successful solo careers and smaller musical groups.

Bell Biv DeVoe includes Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe. Heads of State — a group that collaborated from 2008 to 2011 — comprised Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill.

Established in 2017, the group RBRM includes Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins.

In a March 2023 interview with Big Tigger, Ricky Bell reflected on New Edition’s early success. He said, “We never heard of Billboard or R&R or all these magazines that track your plays and your sales, so we didn’t really understand the impact until we got on tour [and were] traveling to different cities and seeing the audience react to the songs. We didn’t have the imagination to plot 40 years ahead. To be here 40 years later, we have to give it to the grace of God.”

