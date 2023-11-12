MadameNoire Featured Video

An international search is underway after Boston authorities released more information about the man suspected of killing Margaret Mbitu, 31, and leaving her body in an SUV parked at Boston Logan International Airport.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, is believed to have escaped on a plane to Kenya after leaving his car with Mbitu’s remains in Logan International’s Central Parking Garage Oct. 30, according to NBC Boston. The alleged murderer is from Lowell, Massachusetts. He reportedly boarded the flight during the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

Kangethe is suspected to have been Mbitu’s boyfriend. Surveillance camera footage of him on the airport’s grounds showed him wearing a black bucket hat and a pinkish-red hoodie with a white Jordan Jumpman logo.

ABC News further detailed that the disturbing incident is being considered a homicide.

Mbitu was reported missing two days before the authorities found her body in the passenger seat of a white 2013 Toyota Venza at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. A police warrant issued Nov. 3 specified the authorities’ belief that the vehicle was Kangethe’s.

Investigators allege Mbitu was “unresponsive” when they arrived, but state police specified that the 31-year-old woman presented “obvious signs of death” when she was found.

There was a large amount of blood found in the car, assumably from the puncture on Mbitu’s side and slashes to her face and neck. The Boston EMS pronounced the woman dead almost an hour after police reached her in the parking garage.

The late 31-year-old woman was fondly remembered by her heartbroken loved ones.

“She was a bright shining star. She had her future, her whole future, ahead of her,” said her cousin Virginia Ndungu, according to NBC Boston. “She had ambition, she had drive. She was a beautiful soul, and I think her loss is not just a loss to us but to her friends and to her coworkers and her patients, and to the entire community.”

“I don’t get it. I don’t get how somebody would take somebody’s life away for no reason. Even now, I have so many questions,” added the victim’s grieving mother, Rose Mbitu. “The only thing I would now say to Kevin, wherever he is, just surrender his life to God because it is only God who can change whatever mentality is in his mind of whatever he did.”

It’s unclear if Kangethe is still in Kenya. The search for his whereabouts remains ongoing, and U.S. authorities are in touch with the appropriate Kenyan departments to hopefully secure his apprehend.

“We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death.”

