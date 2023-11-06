MadameNoire Featured Video

A Gainsville, Florida, cop has been hit with several charges after allegedly entering a woman’s home without her consent and strangling her.

The Alachua Chronicle reported that Officer Christopher Bivins, 29, of the Gainsville Police Department was arrested Oct. 28. Based on an arrest report, his apprehend came the day after he broke into the woman’s residence despite it being in a gated apartment complex.

The woman reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that when she got home, Bivins was standing in the living room after completely tearing it upside down. Then, the off-duty cop allegedly put his hands around her neck, kneeled on her and cut off her breathing supply. The unnamed woman claimed the incident was so harrowing and frightening that she “saw stars” and thought he’d take her life, according to WCJB.

After Bivins let go of her and she fled the apartment, he allegedly threw several of her personal items out of her apartment balcony. The woman also claimed that when she returned home the following day, some of her high-end electronics were missing — including her iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Bivins was charged with battery by strangulation, burglary, grand theft and property damage. It’s unclear if the strangulation and property theft charges were felonies or misdemeanors, but burglary and grand theft are both considered felonies in Florida.

Bivins reportedly told the authorities that he was drunk the night of the incident and that he only remembered parking his car across the street from where the woman lived.

More details about the officer and the woman revealed they’d previously had an intimate relationship. They were both at the same nightclub Oct. 27, but conflicting reports make it unclear if they went together or met there.

The two got into an argument while leaving the club that evening. Bivins reportedly arrived at the woman’s home before she did and damaged her front door and doorframe.

The cop has allegedly been a police officer for five years and has no previous criminal record. He was the Gainsville Police Department’s “Officer of the Month” in August 2023.

Information regarding the Florida man’s bail and court dates are unavailable as of the time of this reporting.

