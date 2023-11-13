MadameNoire Featured Video

Seven-time Glam Slam winner Venus Williams launched a new clothing line via her athleisure brand, EleVen, in collaboration with CorePower Yoga, on Nov. 3.

While speaking about the inspiration for her latest fashion venture, Williams told People, “Confidence is everything.”

“It’s the first part of your day, last part of your day, and inspiring confidence is something that’s huge for EleVen. Confidence starts with what you wear,” she stated.

Elsewhere, the tennis pro added that style inspiration also “comes from within” and is “especially” important when designing a collection.

The athlete candidly shared that she collaborated with CorePower Yoga on the capsule collection because she wanted more motivation to dig deeper into her own yoga practice.

A professional athlete since she was 14, the tennis champion reportedly joked about her limited yoga ability during the collaboration’s launch event at a CorePower Yoga studio in New York City. Still, the 43-year-old was optimistic that the partnership could bridge that gap between her and “yoga fanatics.”

“This is not only giving me an opportunity to connect with people who are passionate about [yoga] but also get more people involved,” she explained. “Get more people to CorePower Yoga, get more people just moving their bodies.”

“Doing a practice like yoga builds confidence because seeing what your body can do for you builds confidence in yourself as well,” Williams added. “All these things are related: moving your body, pushing yourself physically, pushing yourself mentally.”

The EleVen x CorePower Yoga collection includes sports bras, tanks, “tummy support” leggings and a pullover. All of the collaboration’s athleisure apparel is in an “ultra-soft, second-skin luxe compression fabric,” according to Williams’ clothing brand.

“The mind-body connection is a crucial dynamic in sport and in everyday life,” noted EleVen. “This collection aims to serve yoga students practicing at every level to look and feel their best as they work to foster a healthy mind and body.” â€‹

The clothing line can be purchased at corepoweryoga.com, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com and select CorePower studios nationwide.

