Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has been accused of using the N-word and making racist remarks during the production of Season 13, according to an investigative piece published by Vanity Fair on Oct. 30.

Inside, fellow RHONY star Eboni K. Williams, who became the first Black woman to join the spicy franchise in 2021, alleged that Singer sparked racial tension during a one-hour “virtual education session” on racial sensitivity. During the meeting — conducted before the start of filming for Season 13 — Williams alleged that Singer made the racist presumption that Black children were fatherless.

“What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Singer allegedly said when the racist trope came up during the meeting, according to Williams.

The podcaster’s ignorant remark was shut down by a Black RHONY publicist who told Singer she had a father. Still, instead of dropping the uncomfortable topic, Singer allegedly claimed that she read a study that confirmed “most” Black children were fatherless, the exposé noted.

Williams’ RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney — also present during the uncomfortable meeting — confirmed that Singer made the eyebrow-raising remark.

In response to the allegation, the South Hampton, New York, resident alleged that she was only asking a question “about a statistic” she had read, which claimed children of “single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

The allegations did not stop there.

Darian Edmonson, a former Bravo producer — who is Black — claimed Singer used the N-word in her presence after a scene where the housewife allegedly told Williams that she “didn’t want to talk about race, religion, or creed” but then proceeded to ask the esteemed lawyer if she was dating a Black guy or a white guy. Williams shut the reality TV star down.

After the awkward scene, Singer told Edmonson in private that it reminded her of when a Jewish colleague used a “Catholic slur” in her presence and called her a “shiksa” — a disparaging Yiddish term used to describe a non-Jewish woman.

When Edmonson asked for the RHONY cast member to describe the term, Singer allegedly said, “Oh, it’s literally like somebody calling you a n—r.”

The 66-year-old housewife’s troubling comment led to an internal investigation by RHONY producers Shed Media, Warner Bros, Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal. The complaint was ruled “inconclusive” after Singer denied using the N-word.

“I did describe an incident where I was called a shiksa while working in college,” Singer told Vanity Fair in response to the startling allegation. “But I did not compare the two experiences.”

The scathing investigation also detailed an incident where Singer claimed having Black women on RHONY would “ruin” the franchise. Additionally, she was accused of making insensitive comments about the hair of Black female staffers on the show.

“There’s so many of you guys here now. Please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names,” the 66-year-old disgraced socialite allegedly said.

Sources told TMZ in 2021 that the RHONY Season 13 reunion was canceled after Williams filed a complaint against Singer for allegedly being racist.

Amid the racism allegations, the New York realtor was recently fired from her cushy real estate job at Douglas Elliman.

