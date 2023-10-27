MadameNoire Featured Video

“And this is for Colored girls who have considered suicide but are moving to the ends of their own rainbows.” These affirming words are found in the book For Colored Girls who have Considered Suicide/ When The Rainbow is Enuf, the iconic collection of poetry by author and playwright Ntozake Shange.

After creating a body of work that centered and celebrated Black women, Shange died in her sleep two years ago today, Oct. 27. With permission from her estate, MADAMENOIRE is honoring the brilliant playwright’s legacy by publishing an excerpt from the book, Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange.

The book is a posthumous collection of some of Shange’s essays, poems and plays. It was edited by Dr Imani Perry, a MacArthur Genius Fellow, and the foreword was written by New York Times bestselling Author Tarana Burk.

Shange’s long list of accomplishments include an Emmy Award, a Tony Award, two Obie Awards, a Guggenheim Fellowship and more. Yet, beyond the impressive list of professional accolades, for many Black women, the legacy of the gifted poet and novelist was immeasurable. As MN previously noted, “She embodied Black feminism and Black liberation. She was free in her body and in her art.” The award-winning playwright created a beautiful legacy by crafting intentional and loving work.

May this poem, entitled “Oshun’s Daughter,” serve as another example of the late novelist creating work with love and intention.

oshun’s daughter

i come to you in feathered gowns

& answer questions

you cannot ask

i dance cross candlelit skies

singin low like celia cruz

round drums

swayin in spangles

i am the carnival queen

ma rainey swingin low

seekin dawn

wishin you life

oshun’s daughter

grows red she grows mute

in the wickedness of the subway

strangles in her own cries

razors in yr face shots blazin in darkness

won’t you share yr breath with me

breathe my ancientness toward yr soul

& swoon

in my heat/

oshun is golden laden

with the scent of wild flowers

she knows the ways of men

can taste the blood in yr fury

carry my anger with you

take this burnin up inside me

bring us triumphant/ out of this

glistenin with the upside down skulls

arms hangin jagged with buckshot

won’t you share yr battles

let me let me free/ my time

knows

no

end

eternally i am beauty

birth of new poets/warriors

ruddy fingered farmers

makers of gold cloth

well in my loins/ infinitely

i am yellow heavens & blue echoes won’t you listen

won’t you listen my song fontella sings

bring it to me/ bring it to me/ bring it to me

shango fought

in a man’s frame like you

anxious for/ to make a home

a land

one child

like shango’s bold

a child of the sun fire

& flowers jewelled round in the soil

build me a home/ somewhere to go

i am oshun’s daughter

i need a place

to create

to make

beautiful

yr life

a place to sigh

love family

& dance the dance of the cosmos

rejoicin

for the righteous

have inherited

the earth

ntozake shange

4-24-72