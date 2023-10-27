MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena doubled down on the fact that she didn’t know DJ Envy was married during their years-long affair around a decade ago.

The recently fired Love & Hip Hop star opened up about her romantic past with The Breakfast Club co-host in an Oct. 24 published Reality with The King interview. Erica told the self-proclaimed “King of Reality TV” podcast host Carlos King, the affair ended once Envy’s longtime wife, Gia Casey, discovered their indiscretion. While she knew the DJ had kids, she emphasized that she didn’t know he had a wife at home.

Erica explained that Gia called her when she began starring as a full-time cast member on Love & Hip-Hop: New York in 2013.

“I knew about the kids, mind you. I [had] a kid, but I [had] a baby daddy,” said the 37-year-old New Yorker, who was a mother of one at the time of the affair. “And it’s more common where we come from to have kids, but you’re not married, you just got a baby mama.”

“I knew about the kids, and it was always told to me [that she was] his kid’s mother, never wife. And I didn’t get that realization until I got a phone call from the wife,” Erica, now a mother of three, told Carlos.

The former Love & Hip Hop star was adamant in the interview that she and Envy weren’t hidden lovers.

She explained that their romantic gallivanting and how he spoiled her, and her girlfriends didn’t leave room to suspect she was a side chick. He allegedly treated her to “money, gifts [and] trips.”

The former reality TV star shared that her and Envy’s relationship was the first she had after splitting with her eldest child’s father. Erica claimed she and the DJ met through a mutual friend at a strip club.

“I’m over here—I have never been in this situation. Here’s this man that’s been doting over me, showering me, you know? I’m starting to fall for him, I spent a lot of time with him. This man flew me and all my friends to Miami. We were living our best lives up and down New York City, holding hands. We were very public.”

At the top of the conversation, Carlos noted the affair was Erica’s first scandal as someone in the public eye.

Envy and Gia got married in 2001. The Breakfast Club co-host addressed cheating on her during a Feb. 2013 airing of the morning radio show and spoke disparagingly about Erica. However, he didn’t name name her specifically as his mistress.

“I started messing with somebody that was beneath me,” he said. “A bird. Evil. A liar. Somebody that was desperate, and it’s just so pathetic. I mean I didn’t have to feed this person no food. I didn’t have to make her feel special because she wasn’t. So that’s what it was.”

The exact timeline of Erica and Envy’s affair remains unclear. Various sources noted they were together from 2008 to either 2011 or 2013.

In a 2013 interview with Vibe, the former video vixen inferred that she was “one of many” mistresses Envy had.

At the time, Erica claimed that she was deceived by the DJ and that she didn’t know he was married while they dated.

“I was still in shock because we were together for so long. I didn’t understand how he could take a vow as serious as marriage and take on a whole other relationship,” Erica said.

“It’s sad that now he’s taking all these shots saying I’m a liar and I’m pathetic, when he deceived me,” she added. “It’s not fair to paint me out as a liar when he was leading a double life for many years. He’s never publicly come out with his wife until now because he’s ashamed of her. It’s no secret.”

