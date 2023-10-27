MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry is content taking his billions elsewhere after the “disrespectful” deal Paramount offered for the purchase of BET and its subsidiaries.

The film and TV mogul shared his thoughts about the failed acquisition Oct. 18 at the Bloomberg Equality Summit, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Perry reportedly didn’t divulge details on why the deal with Paramount for a majority stake in BET and its various branches didn’t work. Still, he noted that he and Paramount maintain working relationships for their joint projects.

“I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons,” the 54-year-old media mogul said during the workplace equality summit. “The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways.”

“Don’t try to get me to pay for something that’s not worth anywhere near the value,” he reportedly added.

Perry disclosed that he wouldn’t consider vying for BET again. Nevertheless, he said, “God bless [Paramount]. I’m still working with them. I wish them the best.”

If the purchase had gone through, Perry would have gotten the BET channel, BET+, VH1 and BET Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the New Orleans-born and raised mogul currently owns a minority stake in BET+. Perry’s shows airing via BET or BET+ include All The Queen’s Men, Sistas, The Oval, Zatima, Ruthless, Assisted Living and Bruh. Through his partnership with Paramount, he’s also the creator behind the Nickelodeon series Young Dylan.

In June, 50 Cent weighed in on the ownership competition brewing for BET. The rapper and longtime STARZ executive producer spilled his thoughts in a Vulture interview that noted his interest in partnering with Shaq and Kenya Barris to acquire the network.

Interestingly, 50 claimed that Perry was the frontrunner for the ownership bid.

“I think BET is Tyler Perry’s network. He’s done enough work there to dominate that. And not even only dominate — I don’t think they’ve explored what it would be like not having a Tyler.”

Rumors of Perry and Allen’s tight bidding war for BET surfaced in March. As MadameNoire previously detailed, the latter has ownership of multiple broadcast TV networks, the Weather Channel and Fox Sports.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story — a new documentary about the writer-actor-filmmaker — will debut during the 2023 AFI Fest in Los Angeles Oct. 25-29. The film will also be highlighted as the festival’s Centerpiece Screening.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story will stream Nov. 17 on Prime Video.

