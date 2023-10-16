MadameNoire Featured Video

Grammy-winning Jazz singer Samara Joy basked in the beautiful voice of her “pop pop” during his 93rd surprise birthday party.

The 23-year-old musician shared the joyous moment with her over 632,500 TikTok followers Oct. 10. Samara’s grandfather and birthday celebrant, Goldwire McLendon, led his surprise party attendees in a soul-stirring rendition of the gospel song, “It Is Well.”

The blessed and talented elder was dapperly dressed in a pinstriped suit, white button-down and a black-and-white polka-dotted tie with a matching handkerchief. The 93-year-old patriarch’s melodically rich tenor voice filled the gospel song with soulful runs.

Goldwire’s loved ones raised their voices and sang with him toward the end of the video, creating an angelic choir.

Samara lovingly referred to her grandfather as her “pop pop” in the post’s caption. She noted in the text above the clip that “It Is Well” was the hymn the elder chose to sing on his special day.

In the comments, TikTok users noted that “the singing gene” must be strong and deep in Samara’s bloodline.

“How is he 93? And still singing like that? Y’all’s genes are top tier!” “The whole family can sang!!!!” “My God!! This is unfair – everybody can sing!!! ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾” “Whole family got the singing gene. Happy birthday to your grandfather!” “Oh this is the family business! Talent is in the blood! HBD Mr. Pop Pop! âœ¨”

At the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year, Samara won “Best New Artist” and “Best Vocal Jazz Album” thanks to her 2022 project, Linger Awhile .

The 23-year-old musician is a Bronx native who grew up being a soloist at her church and surrounded by gospel-singing family members, according to NPR. Samara’s paternal grandparents, Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, were pastors and members of the Philadelphia-based gospel group, the Savettes. While speaking with the Christian Post in April, Samara recalled that Ruth once squandered a recording contract opportunity Goldwire received to sing opera.

“I think she threw [the contract] in the garbage because I think at that time, it was church or nothing — sacred, no secular.”

The SUNY [State University of New York] Purchase alumna noted that there were several years when Goldwire was “hesitant” about her singing secular music and being a music student. She explained that at the time, the elder believed music only belonged “in the church.”

“I think he’s realizing there’s more than one way to spread the Gospel,” she noted of his shifting perspective.

Samara’s latest single, “Tight,” is out now.

