Shaquille O’Neal showed out for his mama during his foundation’s third annual fundraising gala Oct. 7.

The NBA champion doled out $20,000 during the live auction portion of “The Event,” the annual fundraiser’s official name. The contribution reportedly allowed his mother, Lucille O’Neal, to sit at a table on the Las Vegas venue’s stage and closely jam out to the evening’s performers, including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay, and Anderson.Paak (aka DJ Pee Wee).

“Come up here, momma,” Shaquille told his mother after the $20,000 contribution. The former athlete’s mother “happily obliged and danced for Paak — much to her famous son’s delight.”

Shaquille reportedly also won a $50,000 bid he put in on a trip to Bora Bora during the charity event’s live auction.

The Event this year was presented by Pepsi Stronger Together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The night’s MC was returning host, actor-comedian Joel McHale, and it included a variety of entertainment and donating opportunities. In addition to its musical performers, Emmy award-winning star Ray Romano performed a comedy set. Instagram uploads posted ahead of The Event noted that tickets for entry into the fundraiser started at $50, while sponsorships ranged from $10,000 to $100,000.

The Event is a gala put on by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which was founded in 2019.

According to the nonprofit, all the proceeds go toward benefiting underserved youth.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation works to provide resources and opportunities for less fortunate youth, mostly in Atlanta and Las Vegas, noted its website. The organization disclosed that it collaborates with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, “two organizations that are personally close to Shaquille,” to achieve its goals.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation has raised over $6 million, according to an Aug. 29 press release ahead of The Event’s third annual gala.

“We raised the bar last year, and The Third Event promises to do the same,” O’Neal said ahead of his foundation’s latest fundraiser. “I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives. I’m also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let’s make this another night to remember!”

See snippets of the special night below.

