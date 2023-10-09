MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent Instagram Live session, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, shared her disturbing thoughts on Chrisean Rock’s sexual abuse allegations against her sister and Baddies East co-star, Tesehki.

During a snippet of Karlissa’s livestream, the mother of three attempted to justify Tesehki’s alleged childhood behavior by saying, “It was probably just some humping cousins.”

The 51-year-old claimed that children under ten probably didn’t know their sexual interactions with other children would cause harm.

“She was probably too young to know what she was doing,” Karlissa said of Tesehki.

The mother of three laughed and made light of the serious situation while referencing the sexual encounters she had as a young child with other young family members.

She described herself as a “fast little girl” who humped her cousins. She also recalled that she and her “kissing cousins” got whoopings for their sexual behaviors.

“We ain’t know any better,” Karlissa stated.

“I was real hot in the ass when I was about six or seven and I was humping everything. ‘Cause I had seen a movie about humping, so I was humping everything. I can’t really deny nobody else. People was humping me back, I was humping people.” “So if you was a big boy or a little boy you was getting humped too… I was a fast little girl, so I can understand.”

Karlissa is the grandmother of the 1-month-old baby boy that her son, Blueface, and the latter’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chrisean, welcomed in September.

Karlissa and Chrisean have had a bad history, but making light of the “Vibe” rapper’s molestation accusations against her sister Tesehki is taking the group’s blended family drama to a sad and shocking new low.

Fans are seeing the relationship cracks between Baddies alum Chrisean and a series newbie, Tesehki, on the current season of the Zeus show. As MadameNoire reported, the reality series star took to Instagram to address speculation that she’d gotten Tesehki jumped during the show’s filming earlier this summer.

The new mother claimed that her sister had it out for her and that the altercation was her beating Tesehki to the punch.

MN also shared a clip of Chrisean’s nephew, Tristan, who claimed Tesehki and several of the “Lit” artist’s other siblings had molested and abused him when they were all children.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Chrisean claimed in an Instagram Live session that Tesehki “did weird shit” to her nephew and “tried to touch [her]” when they were children. The date of that particular Live was unspecified, but it was seemingly after Tesehki’s jumping and Tristian’s coming forward.

Saprea, a nonprofit fighting against child sex abuse, notes that 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is sexually abused before the age of 18.

Regarding child-on-child sex abuse, or COCSA, the source described the happening as “sexual activity between children that occurs without consent, without equality (mentally, physically, or in age), or as a result of physical or emotional coercion.”

The source noted a power difference between the two children, “whether that is in age, size, or ability.” Saprea also emphasized that both children need help and support in COCSA cases.

While there’s information online about the prevalence of child sex abuse in the Black community, that of child-on-child is lacking.

In her 2017 book I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice, Keke Palmer opened up about how she was a victim of COCSA and how the issue was a generational wound in her family. Read about her experience below.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help and support is available via the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a service of RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

