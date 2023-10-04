The Black Estate is an inspiring new series that profiles Black homeowners across the country.
Through this beautiful shot and deeply inspiring series, future Black homeowners across the globe will get tips and tricks that will hopefully help their home-buying process be smoother. The second episode of The Black Estate features 1 to 2 Black homeowners who host a tour of their beautiful homes.
In addition to the tour, our homeowner host will also share their homeownership journey and all of the ups and downs they experienced during the process.
