A young Black mother of two with everything to live for was tragically killed after a Sept. 22 shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Macayla Queen Patterson in a brief rundown of the incident shared on Facebook Sept. 23.

Authorities say Macayla was one of four victims shot following a large brawl in the courtyard at Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive. A crowd gathered at the complex as the melee took place. As the violence escalated, a barrage of gunshots rang out. The Orlando Police Department said officers arrived at the scene around 2:34 p.m. Macayla was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead there by hospital staff. The other shooting victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

*GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING*

The late mother of two has two precious sons — Massiah, 5, and a younger baby boy, Zion, 4.

The 22-year-old proud mama had a page dedicated to sharing pictures of her sons. The account highlighted that she loved celebrating special moments with her boys, such as holidays and birthdays. She also seemingly adored dressing the little ones up in cute outfits.

Macayla went by Ruby K’ior online. She was a licensed cosmetologist and working hairstylist with a knack for doing stellar wig installs, according to traces of her vibrant life left online.

She had a following of over 11,200 on her personal Instagram account, and her online website, KiorKo.com, sold wigs, various hair extensions and was a place for clients to book appointments.

On Sept. 22, Macayla’s business account shared that she was open for October bookings.

Macayla wanted to be a “celebrity hairstylist,” according to those she worked with at Envy Hair Designs Salon, where clients sat in her chair for the past eight months. Her nickname, “Ruby K’ior” shined brightly on the wall at the salon thanks to an inviting neon sign.

“She was making strides to better herself as a whole. Better herself personally, better herself as a mother and better herself as a stylist,” a coworker fondly told Click Orlando of the late 22-year-old. “We spoke on her spiritual journey. She said she wanted a better relationship with God.”

In the wake of her death, Macayla is also being remembered with heartfelt tributes by users on Facebook. The 22-year-old’s mother, Janell Nelly Gaines, claimed that the man arrested in connection to her daughter’s death was not who shot and killed the late hairstylist.

Sept. 22, the day of the shooting and Macayla’s passing, authorities arrested 23-year-old Delray Shundale Duncan Junior for attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder. The Orlando Police Department says an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Those with any information can anonymously contact the authorities through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

