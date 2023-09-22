MadameNoire Featured Video

Online users can’t help but draw parallels between how similar Yung Miami’s new merch looks to that of the fashion brand Von Dutch.

For several days, X users have commented underneath Miami’s posts featuring her newest CareshaPlease.com items. The trolling netizens warned Miami not to get sued over her similar designs to the popular “celebrity trucker” brand — most known for its success in the 2000s.

Other online users claimed that the rapper’s new pieces, which she posted on Sept. 17 and 18, were giving off the vibe of “Great Value” and “knockoff” dupes.

The rapper’s new drop includes a short-sleeved crop top, sweat shorts, two pairs of sweatpants, a pastel camouflage trucker hat and a cropped white tee. The majority of the new merch has the City Girls performers’ infamous “Real Bad” catchphrase in a font similar to Von Dutch’s style.

RELATED CONTENT: “Yung Miami Cussed Out DJ Akademiks Real Bad After He Called Her A Side Chick”

While Miami didn’t address the Von Dutch chatter directly, she did clap back at those hating her on the latest items for sale.

On Sept. 18, the host of Revolt TV’s Caresha Please wrote, “Y’all bitches wear fake shit all the time, STFU!”

The clothing on the rapper’s site ranges from $35 to $65, and is available in sizes Small to 2XL.

The mother of two posted snapshots of the “Real Bad” campaign on Instagram Sept. 8, and was riddled with Von Dutch comments on that platform too.

The brand known today as Von Dutch pulls its artwork and design inspiration from 1950s mechanic, artist, and apparent raging racist Kenny Howard, aka the original “Von Dutch.”

An article by Mel Magazine, later cited by the New York Times, recalled a letter Howard once wrote wherein he hatefully and disparagingly wrote about “Niggers, Mexicans and Jews.” The mechanic additionally stated in that letter that he’d “always been a Nazi.”

The source added Howard praised the Third Reich — and that Von Dutch itself translates to “By German.”

Hip-hop has helped Von Dutch make a comeback in recent years.

In addition to being rocked by Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Travis Scott, and doing a collaboration with Young Thug, the brand’s General Manager, Ed Goldman, said hip-hop is tied to Von Dutch’s relevancy.

“The brand had a very strong connection within the hip-hop community, which was where the light was shining still during the kind of downfall era,” he told the NYTimes in a 2021 article.

Jay-Z, B2K, Megan Good, Halle Berry, Dennis Rodman and more all sported the brand during its 2000s peak.

RELATED CONTENT: “Marsai Martin Posed For The Girls In Von Dutch For A Recent Photoshoot”