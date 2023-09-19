MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the recovery of his mother’s lifeless body from a creek behind her house Sept. 16, former NFL player Sergio Brown is still missing.

Myrtle Brown’s passing has been ruled a homicide, and authorities haven’t disclosed whether Sergio, 35, is a person of interest or suspect, according to CBS Sports.

Myrtle, 73, reportedly died from injuries inflicted during an assault. The creek where her remains were found is allegedly “less than 100 feet from her Chicago-area home,” noted the source. Ahead of police finding the matriarch’s body on Saturday, family members alerted the authorities that they hadn’t seen or heard from the mother or her son for several days. Carlos Cortez, a neighbor of Myrtle’s, alleged that he saw her and Sergio together that Thursday, two days before the 73-year-old’s body was found. Disturbingly, the neighbor also alleged that police watched Sergio burning his mother’s clothes via his Ring security camera footage.

“She was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God,” Cortez said of Myrtle. “Like I said, I never would’ve expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it’s a tragedy.”

The neighbor added that the woman’s family told him that Sergio “wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind.”

Myrtle’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told WGN 9 that she last spoke to Myrtle on Sept. 14.

The sister also claimed that after she’d learned her sister and nephew were missing Sept. 16, she went to Myrtle’s home and noticed that things in the residence were out of the ordinary.

The local news source noted that Sheila and other loved ones discovered Myrtle’s body in the creek during a secondary search near the latter’s home.

The missing NFL player was in the professional league from 2010 to 2016. He previously played for the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills.

The former football player’s brother, Nick Brown, took to Instagram Sept. 17 and shared several photos in memory of Myrtle.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick wrote in the caption.

“My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” he added, before telling others to avoid the crime scene, as it’s a part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about Sergio’s whereabouts or Myrtle’s death is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations at 708-368-4131 or Maywood PD’s anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.