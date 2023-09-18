MadameNoire Featured Video

Two Black models were found dead in their respective downtown Los Angeles apartments days apart from one another. Police are not clear if their deaths are connected.

Central Bureau Homicide investigators within the Los Angeles Police Department are looking into the death of beauty Maleesa Mooney, 31, as a murder. Her remains were found Sept. 12 at around 3:54 p.m. after police responded to a request for a welfare check, detailed by the LAPD in a newsroom release. Mooney’s body was discovered in her Skye at Bunker Hill apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street.

The late 31-year-old woman had reportedly moved into the Los Angeles apartment complex in August.

Details of the model’s passing, collected by investigators, confirmed that Mooney was murdered inside her residence. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office hasn’t revealed the cause of death as of yet.

In addition to being a model, Mooney was a real estate agent via Beverly Hills’ Nest Seekers agency, according to the New York Post. She was also the younger sister of Guyanese “trap-pop” singer Jourdin Pauline. The latter posted a heart-wrenching tribute to her late sister on Instagram Sept. 15.

The model’s family reportedly requested the welfare check after their iPhone text messages to her changed from blue to green. Reportedly, an iCloud alert revealed that someone had access to Mooney’s iPhone and MacBook following her death.

The death of another model, Nichole “Nikki” Coats, 32, is being investigated as a homicide also, according to the authorities.

Family members of the latter found her dead inside her downtown Eighth & Grand apartment within the 700 block of Grand Avenue. Her mother, Sharon Coats, described the crime scene as gruesome, noted KTLA. Moreover, Coats’ bed was reportedly bloodied when her father and aunt arrived at the scene.

The model’s aunt, May Stevens, recalled the questionable circumstances in which Coats’ lifeless remains were discovered.

“I couldn’t recognize her,” the grieving aunt said. “I believe it was [murder], I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That’s not somebody who just laid in their bed and died.”

The last time anyone heard from Coats was Sept. 8 — when she allegedly told friends she was going on a date that evening. Her family was moved to check on her at her apartment when they hadn’t heard from her for several days following the date.

A GoFundMe created to raise funds for Coats’ funeral costs had a goal of $10,000 and is at $14,085 at the time of this report.

In the fundraiser’s description, the late beauty was remembered as a “vibrant personality” that “touched and affected everyone she crossed paths with.”

“She is known as an amazing daughter, friend and soul,” the description lovingly added.

The deaths of Coats and Mooney reportedly happened within three miles of each other.

Anyone with any information about either active investigation is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

