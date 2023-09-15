MadameNoire Featured Video

Houston police are hunting for a fugitive who reportedly fatally shot a woman and her dog Saturday, Sept. 9, while she attempted to rescue her friend from a domestic dispute.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office press release and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s X account, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 2323 E Mossy Oaks at 6 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman about her friend being shot.

Police arrived at the scene and saw 26-year-old Shantavia Reddick deceased with gunshot wounds. According to Gonzalez’s updates, Reddick reached the apartment with her dog to help her friend in a domestic disturbance. When Reddick made contact with the friend, 28-year-old Dimitri Humphrey, with whom the friend had a domestic situation, he shot Reddick and her dog but not his girlfriend.

“Reddick saved her friend’s life, giving her own,” Gonzalez said, adding, “Obviously making a huge impact in our community and taken far too soon at only 26 years old.”

Before police arrived, Humphrey fled the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler with the Texas license plate number TFN-4278.

Police still need to catch the fugitive and ask those with any information on Humphrey’s whereabouts to contact them at 713-274-9100. They can also call Houston’s Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477), report it online or use the Houston Crime Stopper’s mobile app.

Gonzalez also warned the public about aiding a fugitive.

“Think twice before you decide to help a Texas fugitive: If you’re found helping someone commit, conceal, or elude from a felony, YOU yourself may be subjected to being charged,” the sheriff’s warning read.

Besides a hero, Reddick graduated from Prairie View A&M University and obtained her master’s from Texas Southern University. She worked as a third-grade teacher at Smith Elementary School, earning Rookie Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Spring Independent School District released a statement regarding Reddick’s death.

“Spring ISD is deeply saddened about the passing of one of our 3rd-grade teachers, Ms. Shantavia Reddick,” the district wrote, according to KHOU 11. “Ms. Reddick, who had been with Spring ISD since 2020, was a beloved team member at Smith Elementary School. This is a deep loss for not only Spring ISD but to public education as a whole. Our hearts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

Reddick’s students and colleagues were devastated after learning of her death.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-SAFE (7233)) if you or anyone you know is in a domestic situation.