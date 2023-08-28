MadameNoire Featured Video

New details have emerged about the white gunman that enacted a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida Aug. 26.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters revealed in an Aug. 27 press conference that the gunman, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, had white swastikas drawn on one of the firearms used in his racially motivated attack. The tragic incident left three Black victims dead. Those who lost their lives were Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Jerrald Gallion, 29; and Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, according to CNN.

The outlet detailed that the gunman reportedly bought the two weapons earlier this year. Palmeter, 21, allegedly purchased the AR-15-type rifle in June and the handgun in April.

The gunman took his own life after killing his victims at a Dollar General location. The sheriff noted that Jacksonville’s law enforcement is still in the early stages of investigating the tragedy.

Information verified about Palmeter is that he was a Clay County resident who lived with his parents. The 21-year-old had no arrest history.

In 2017, he’d been involuntarily held under the Baker Act, aka the Florida Mental Health Act. Those “baker acted” have their mental health examined for some time to see if they’re “experiencing a medical emergency,” according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Reasons cited as why one might be held under the Baker Act are if they’re seemingly unable to determine if they need mental health evaluation, if they’re “unlikely to care for themselves” possibly resulting in “substantial harm,” or if the individual poses “a serious threat to themselves or others.”

Waters disclosed that Palmeter wrote several “manifestos” before his racially motivated shooting, including ones addressed to his parents, the media and federal agents.

“Portions of the manifestos detailed the shooter’s disgusting ideology of hate,” said Waters. “Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people. He wanted to kill ‘niggers.'”

The law enforcement official noted that no evidence thus far suggested Palmeter associated himself with “any large group.” The gunman was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest and blue latex glue at the time of the shooting.

“This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history,” Waters solemnly noted. “Any loss of life is tragic, but the hate that motivated the killer’s shooting spree adds an additional layer of heartbreak.”

Play

The gunman was asked to leave the campus of an HBCU shortly before his attack at the Dollar General.

In a statement, Jacksonville’s Edward Waters University said, “The individual refused to identify themselves” to an on-campus security officer. Palmeter then reportedly “returned to [his] car and left campus without incident.”

Sheriff Waters’ timeline of events alleged that the shooting began at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. The gunman texted his father to go into his room and check his computer at 1:18 p.m., and the parent found Palmeter’s will and suicide letter, CNN detailed.

The father called Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 1:53 p.m., but the gunman had already shot his victims and himself by that point.

Palmeter’s attack on Black lives fell on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, wherein thousands congregated in the nation’s capital to continue advocacy for the civil rights of Black people in America.

Read more on the march below.

RELATED CONTENT: “The March On Washington: 60 Years And A Dream”