Police believe they’ve found the remains of missing Georgia toddler J’Asiah Mitchell, although the body is yet to be identified for confirmation.

Authorities found the remains of what appeared to be a 2-year-old Aug. 23 at East Point Transfer Station in East Point, Georgia, according to Law & Crime. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the entity working to confirm whether the deceased body is J’Asiah’s.

The search for the child, reported missing Aug. 16, included looking in a drained lake and a landfill, noted WSB-TV.

“We’re happy to see it come to some closure. But everybody working this case was hoping… the child was alive,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan reportedly said during an Aug. 23 press conference.

“This has been a very traumatic case. Most of us have children, so a lot of detectives are emotional right now,” the law enforcement authority added. “But I want to make it clear: We are looking at the father as a suspect and looking to charge him with the highest charges possible to make sure he never gets out of jail.”

The child’s father, Artavious Rashod North, 23, was allegedly the last person to see J’Asiah.

North allegedly told police the toddler had been kidnapped by armed robbers who cut him off while he was in the car with J’Asiah. Now, police consider the father a suspect in the toddler’s case. Investigators challenged North’s story and alleged there was no robbery or kidnapping. DeKalb County Jail holds the 23-year-old in custody for making a false report and falsely reporting a crime.

The child’s mother, Asia Mitchell, made a GoFundMe to raise money for his homegoing. A portion of the fundraiser’s description says, “I’m informing everyone that we found J’Asiah and we now have to lay him down to rest.”

The mother and North were reportedly not together when the child disappeared.

