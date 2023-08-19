MadameNoire Featured Video

Virginia mother Deja Taylor continues to deal with the severe consequences of her 6-year-old son allegedly shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January with her gun.

Taylor, 26, pled guilty to felony child neglect Aug. 15 in a Newport News courtroom, reported the Associated Press. The sentencing for the state charge is in late October, and Taylor currently faces up to six months of incarceration. However, Judge Chris Papile reserved the right to assign her more time.

As a part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor previously tacked onto the mother’s case for the reckless storage of a firearm.

Taylor’s son shot his first-grade teacher Zwerner in the hand and chest at Richneck Elementary School.

Zwerner was critically injured but survived. She filed a $40 million lawsuit against Richneck Elementary’s leaders in April for allegedly not taking her concerns about the child’s behavior seriously prior to the shooting.

How the young boy accessed his mother’s 9mm handgun used to shoot the teacher is still unclear. Discrepancies lie regarding whether the gun was locked away or if it was easily accessible in Taylor’s purse.

Shortly after the firearm went off in the classroom, the child reportedly said, “I shot that (expletive) dead,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night,” detailed the AP.

Taylor separately pled guilty in a federal courtroom in June to the use of marijuana while possessing a firearm. Her attorney, James Ellenson, noted that the mother faced miscarriages and postpartum depression ahead of her 6-year-old’s incident at Richneck Elementary.

“Her [Taylor’s] guilty plea in both state and federal courts indicate her willingness to accept responsibility for her role in this terrible tragedy,” defended Ellenson in USA Today’s coverage.

The child reportedly has an attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Ellison shared in the courtroom on Tuesday that the 6-year-old boy is currently under the guardianship of his great-grandfather.

According to CNN, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney, Howard Gwynn, shared that the 6-year-old will not be charged.

