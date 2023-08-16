MadameNoire Featured Video

Police in Pensacola, Florida, are investigating the fatal shooting of Brooklyn Sims, an 18-year-old contract worker that was shot at a Home Depot location Aug. 11. According to an arrest report obtained by WKRG, Sims was allegedly shot and killed by her former boyfriend and daughter’s father, 20-year-old Keith Agee, as she worked at the mega home retailer.

The fatal incident occurred on Friday at the Home Depot located near North Davis Highway, where Sims was working as a contracted inventory employee, WEAR NEWS noted.

According to police, Agee entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and walked around until he found Sims in aisle 52. When he approached the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, witnesses say the former couple reportedly exchanged words just before Agee pulled out a gun and fatally shot Sims.

“We’re still looking at the motive,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG. The Sheriff said Agee and Sims were once a couple. “Trying to figure out exactly why he did this, certainly why he did this on that date in such a public area, but there was a past relationship, so it’s considered to be domestic violence.”

Two other store employees were hurt.

When Agee opened fire, two other contract employees, who were working in the same aisle, were shot as they tried to flee the scene. Both victims are expected to survive.

After fatally shooting Sims, Agee ran from the store and drove off, but he later turned himself in, Pensacola authorities said. The 20-year-old father has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery.

His mother, Sheila Agee, was also arrested in Alabama on a first-degree murder charge for her alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. In an update published to the Escambia County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page Aug.14, officials claimed Sheila helped her son to coordinate Sims’ shooting via text.

The messages allegedly show Sheila helping her son to locate Sims. In one text message, the trifling mother penned that her son would be a “bitch” if he didn’t “come kill” the young Home Depot worker.

In a statement, Chief Simmons said he was in shock over the discovery. “The murder itself is unbelievable, but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible,” he added.

The investigation is still ongoing.

