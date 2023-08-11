MadameNoire Featured Video

On the heels of the reparatory Montgomery riverfront brawl, another video of a Black Detroit man whooping a white man with a folding chair and a video of an unknown Black serving a ballsy white woman a two-piece combo with a kick have emerged. Black August is in full effect.

Hotep King Tariq Nasheed posted a video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 10. With the #BlackAugust, the caption read, “Another brotha got the folding chair spirit recently-this time in Detroit. What did I tell you about that #BlackAugust energy?”

In the video, the white man seemingly attacked the unidentified Black white man. After charging the dreadlocked brother, the man was clobbered with a bright yellow folding chair. Sustaining multiple blows atop his vulnerable head, the man was no match for the metal contraption and eventually dropped to the ground like a ton of bricks with his flip-flops flapping off his feet. Although the incident happened in Detroit, the people involved have not been confirmed.

Tariq also posted another Black August video later that day on X with a Black woman putting hands on a white woman who thought it’d be a good idea to invade the sister’s workspace. In an undisclosed location resembling some sort of medical facility, the white woman could be seen storming around a semi-circle workspace to attack the Black woman. Wearing a knee-length sweater, the employee bodyslammed the misguided woman who swung at her after the WWE takedown move, the white woman tried to get her bearings, but the employee channeled her inner- Bruce Lee lobbing a powerful front kick to the woman’s chest. The Black woman was about to go ham on the foolish lady with a chair, but fortunately for her, an unidentified white man carried her away, saving her from another ass-whooping.

“An aggressive Karen tried to come around the desk and get physical with a sista on her job. The sista delivered a Harriet Tubman Take-down. Followed by a Coretta Scott King Kick. She was about to finish with some Montgomery Chair action, but someone came to save the Karen #BlackAugust,” Tariq’s tweet wrote.

The Montgomery Riverfront brawl seemingly inspired veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to respond to the folding chair action.

“I got one thing to say,” Sheryl said to the person recording the video.

“Lift every chair and swing,” she sang with conviction.