Raven-Symone feels fat and body-shaming played major roles in why she got two breast reductions and lipo before she turned 18.

The former That’s So Raven star vulnerably opened up about her previous cosmetic surgery on the Aug. 7 episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, which she co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Raven candidly shared for the first time ever that she got two breast reductions and liposuction while still a minor.

The former child star said that the breast reductions were “strongly” suggested by her father, Christopher Pearman. She recalled her parent asking if she wanted anything in addition to her initial breast reduction since she was already going under the knife.

“I was like, ‘Yeah if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ So I got a twofer,” Raven explained.

The actress went on to describe her cosmetic surgery experience as “a mess.” She told listeners that she even suffered a seizure following her first breast reduction.

“I disassociated — the recovery was a little painful,” she shared. “I still have scar tissue to this day. I gained weight after and had to go back for a little bit more out because they were still too big…”

“[After the first reduction] I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe. And then I went back under, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you had a seizure,'” the actress recalled.

Raven noted that the public’s fat-shaming didn’t stop after her reductions and liposuction. On reflection, she said, “You get that done and it’s still not what everybody wanted to see.”

The Raven’s Home actress noted that one of the important lessons she learned from the whole experience was to seek therapy before changing one’s body. Elsewhere, she shared that her hormonal imbalance was ultimately at the root of her past weight gain issues.

Raven continues to be unfiltered about the pressures she’s faced throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood. Read more on that below.

