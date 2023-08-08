MadameNoire Featured Video

Sequoia Dunkinsell, the 32-year-old naked woman who allegedly fired shots on the Bay Bridge in July, has been slammed with several charges for the incident.

According to a press release issued by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Dunkinsell was arraigned Aug. 1 and was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, making criminal threats, and three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The Sacramento native is also facing one count of negligent discharge of a firearm and four counts of brandishing a firearm, among other charges.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she was “grateful” that there was “no loss of life” in connection to Dunkinsell’s alleged dangerous behavior. “The incident on the freeway was terrifying and endangered the lives of countless commuters. We will do everything in our power to ensure that there is appropriate accountability,” Jenkins added.

On July 25, California Highway Patrol claimed Dunkinsell was driving “recklessly” on the Bay Bridge at around 4:40 p.m. during rush hour. She reportedly stopped on the bridge and got out of her vehicle wielding a knife as she yelled at drivers passing along the bridge, CBS News noted.

Allegedly, Dunkinsell got back into her car and stopped at a nearby toll plaza. That’s when she exited her car naked and began firing into the air at other vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

At her arraignment, Dunkinsell pleaded not guilty to all the charges and allegations connected to the incident.

A video obtained by KTVU, captured the 32-year-old firing shots as she ran along the bridge naked. Cars swerved around her as she shot blindly into the air. According to officials, she was arrested just before 6 p.m. near the Interstate 880 transition.

A preliminary hearing for Dunkinsell is set for Aug. 11, and she will remain in custody until her court date. The court did not set bail. If convicted, Dunkinsell could face more than 22 years in prison.

