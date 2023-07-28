MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry and Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information on the death of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson in Grenada. On July 26, Perry took to his Instagram account to ask fans for help as investigators continue to gather more details about the gay 24-year-old’s reported murder.

According to the post, Noel-Schure believes that her late friend may have been targeted due to his sexuality.

“A few days ago, I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief, she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered. My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay, “ the director and producer captioned a photo carousel of Robinson.

In one image, the 24-year-old singer could be seen dancing on a beach with a breathtaking sunset in the background. The actor also shared heartbreaking images from the late star’s funeral, where Noel-Shure and Robinson’s mother, Lyndra, laid a rainbow flag over his casket.

“My mind immediately went to Mathew Shepard and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence,” Perry continued. “This kid was 23. How is this ok? His mother is devastated. This pain is too common – the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida, for years now. The pain of not knowing can be crippling.”

The 53-year-old star went on to compare the travesty to the loss of his 25-year-old nephew, who he and his sister were told: “Hung himself in prison just 3 years ago.”

“The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching. So with that said, Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson. Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.” Perry ended the emotional post, providing the number to Grenada’s Criminal Investigation Division.

According to The New Today Grenada, Robinson’s body was found on the popular BBC beach in the Morne Rouge area of Grenada on June 18.

An insider from the Royal Grenada Police Force told the publication that Robinson died from “manual strangulation.” The shocking discovery was concluded by Trinidad and Tobago’s top pathologist Hubert Daisley.

“The results said basically manual strangulation with injuries to the cervical spine,” a source who saw the report told the publication. The insider said that Robinson was likely thrown into the ocean after he was strangled. “When they threw him in the water, water went inside him, and rigor mortis took place – that is why all the blood came out,” the source added. “After he was thrown into the water, rigor mortis, algor mortis and the play of the gases during decomposition caused the blood to flow out in the mouth, nose and ears. There were no injuries to the head.”

Grenada officials are still investigating the incident. In a separate report, The New Today Grenada noted that multiple people have been questioned in connection to the tragic incident, “including someone that used to live” with Robinson. Sadly, there have been no “breakthroughs.”

Anyone with information can contact the Royal Grenada Criminal Investigation Division at +1 (473) 440-3921.

Tenille Clarke and Yvette Noel-Schure paid homage to the young singer online.

In a beautiful tribute piece published in British Vogue, Tenille Clarke, a close friend of the Grenadian artist, described Robinson as a singer and songwriter who performed under the moniker Jonty Dream. According to Clarke, the musically talented star wasn’t afraid to live his life “as an outspoken, openly gay man.”

“Jonty experienced the world around him with great adulation, joy, curiosity and hope. But beyond the circle of friends and family that adored his gentle nature and fostered a community of love to encourage his spirit and protect his heart, the reciprocity of those sentiments outside of that circle of love were often boorishly infrequent and, sometimes, acutely violent.”

On the day of Robinson’s death, Noel-Schure mourned the loss of the gifted star with an emotional eulogy in which she recalled memories of her close bond with the 24-year-old.

“What a great friendship we formed. He was 17 when he said hello to me outside a supermarket on the island. He became a new part of my tribe,” the publicist who represents Beyoncé wrote. “A beautiful addition to my strong circle on the island. JONTY, you made your mark. In Grenada and in my heart. Thank you. Thank you. What will we all do without you? “

MADAMENOIRE sends our prayers to the family of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Expectant Mother Killed By Train During Modeling Shoot