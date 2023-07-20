MadameNoire Featured Video

A man named Stephen Harper has slammed NBA star Dwight Howard with a massive lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Harper alleged that the former Lakers star tried to force him into having a threesome after they met on Instagram. Howard, 37, has not yet responded to the allegations.

In the shocking lawsuit, Harper claimed he contacted Howard on Instagram in May 2021 via his “secondary Instagram account.” After he reached out to the athlete, Howard allegedly responded to his Instagram message with a Devil emoji. During their Instagram chat, Howard asked the plaintiff to identify himself, prompting Harper to send over his name and his “main Instagram account information.”

“After viewing Mr. Harper’s Primary Account, [Howard] indicated that [Howard] was waiting on [Mr. Harper] to send pics,” the lawsuit noted. Harper claimed that Howard messaged him asking to see his nudes and “c—shots.” The former Houston Rockets player also told the plaintiff that he was “into freaky” sexual content.

According to screenshots that were reportedly included in the lawsuit, after he allegedly asked Harper to send over his nudes, Howard clarified that he wasn’t gay.

“I’m just a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you,” the basketball player allegedly wrote. The plaintiff and the NBA champion continued to talk from May 2021 to July 2021. During that time, the pair exchanged multiple text messages, “several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos,” the suit read.

According to the lawsuit, Harper finally met with Howard after the eight-time All-Star told him he was “thinking about his meat” in July 2021. He allegedly asked him to come to his home in Georgia but warned the plaintiff that he would have to leave before his family woke up.

Complying with the NBA star, Harper took an Uber to Howard’s home. While en route, the Atlanta native allegedly asked him if he wanted to have a threesome with a “dude” or a “girl.”

When he arrived, Harper went up to Howard’s bedroom, where they “engaged in consensual kissing.” The duo talked for about 40 minutes, but after their chat, Howard “steered the conversation back to one of a sexual nature.”

The explosive lawsuit states a man dressed up as a woman later joined Harper and Howard in the bedroom. The third party, identified as “Kitty,” turned on a pornographic film and began performing oral sex on Howard. According to the suit, Howard wanted Harper to have a threesome with him and Kitty, but he shook his head “no” and verbally told him “no.”

Despite his refusal, Howard allegedly continued to make sexual advances toward Harper. The suit claimed that the athlete began to rub Harper’s thigh and stroke his “penis through his underwear.” When Harper refused again, Howard became angry. The plaintiff accused Howard of sexually assaulting him.

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

The plaintiff also claimed that during their wild threesome in bed, Kitty allegedly “anally penetrated” Howard. The NBA star then supposedly grabbed Harper’s head and shoved his penis into the plaintiff’s mouth. When the men were finished, the plaintiff said he immediately called an Uber. He said he felt “extremely violated and humiliated and was in complete shock” after the threesome, according to the suit.

Harper accused Howard of “assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.”

This isn’t the first time that Dwight Howard’s sexuality has come into question.

In 2019, the basketball star was thrust into the spotlight when a man named Masin Elije claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the NBA player. Elije alleged that Howard began threatening him after he refused to sign the athlete’s nondisclosure agreement when their relationship ended.

Howard denied the man’s allegations during an interview on Fox Sports 1’s Fair Game.

