MadameNoire Featured Video

DJ D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman just made their relationship Instagram official!

The hip-hop legend and actress shocked their celebrity friends with the photos on their respective Instagram accounts that revealed their love. In pictures shared July 17, the couple looked oh so fly in black outfits while posted up together outside on the sidewalk.

D-Nice, 53, broke the news of the couple’s relationship with his post. After a snap of his new celebrity girlfriend lovingly gazing at him, the musician penned, “You’re my serendipity. I wasn’t looking for you. I wasn’t expecting you. But I’m very lucky I met you.”

In the comments, fellow celebrities expressed shock and happiness over the lovebirds dating.

“Wait one minute! Jen I was with you at the concert! Did all this happen when I went to the ladies room! I disappear for 5 min to… and miss an entire heart connection! CONGRATS!” – Sherri Shepherd “Bro!!!!! I am so proud and happy for this connection. As I said to you, I prayed for a great man to take care of the heart of my great sister. I just didn’t know it would be my own friend and brother. I love it. And love y’all!!!!! Wow.” – Dondré T. Whitfield “Awwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” – Tisha Campbell “I approve this message ❤️❤️.” Garcelle Beauvais

Jennifer, 37, shared a more tender photo of the couple as they shared a kiss.

“Happiness looks great on you. ❤️💃🏽🙌🏾” – Essence Atkins “This just does my heart good. @dnice” – Fontzworth Bentley “❤️❤️❤️” -Vanessa J. Simmons

D-Nice and Jennifer commented “I love you” under each other’s photos. Below the actress’s post, the hip-hop heavyweight warmly added how special his new girlfriend is to him.

“I had to come back here and say it again. ‘I love you!’ Life is better with you,” he expressed.

D-Nice has two daughters, Ashli Jones and Dylan Coleman-Jones. He and his ex-wife, Malinda Williams, were married from 2008 to 2010.

Jennifer shares one daughter, Isabella Amora Watson, with her ex-husband, Earl Watson. The former My Wife & Kids star was married to the NBA coach and former player from 2009 to 2015.

The DJ and actress announced they’re dating shortly after the Club Quarantine creator threw a star-studded, all-white, music-filled bash at Carnegie Hall. HelloBeautiful reported that the event included performances from 702, Bun B, Baby Cham and Israel Haughton.

Read more about the party below.

RELATED CONTENT: “All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair”