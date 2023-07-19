MadameNoire Featured Video

Killaboi, a popular Nigerian socialite, has admitted to killing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion Onuwabuagbe, a well-known social media influencer.

According to GhanaWeb, Killaboi, 26, took to his Instagram Stories on July 17 with a series of chilling confessions about the death of his girlfriend Augusta.

“I got into an argument with my girlfriend @Austa_xxo [in] which fight I mistakenly stabbed her and ran away out of fear and been suicidal since then,” the blockchain developer wrote. Killaboi said he was prepared to do everything in his power to make things right and take full “accountability” for the beauty influencer’s death.

“I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now,” Killaboi penned.

Further along in the lengthy confessional, the Lagos-based socialite apologized to his mother for committing the unthinkable crime. He also shared a screenshot of a text message that he wrote to Augusta’s mother apologizing for the cold murder.

“I have failed myself, I have failed my mom, I have failed my family. Oh lorddddd, I can’t believe this. I can’t leave with this guilt. I’m going crazy, nothing to kind again, and I will say nothing but the truth all from the beginning to what brought us here,” he added.

Read more of Killaboi’s chilling confession below.

Who is Augusta Osedion?

Osedion, also known as Austa_XXO on Instagram, amassed over 120,000 followers as a beauty and fashion influencer in Lagos. Before her untimely death, the 21-year-old Nigerian beauty worked with multiple brands, modeling a variety of items from clothing to health and lifestyle products.

According to GhanaWeb, Augusta was missing for several days until her mother visited Killaboi’s residence in Oral Estate, Ikota, Lagos, to see if she was with the socialite. Hours later, police arrived and entered the apartment to find the young influencer’s mutilated corpse inside.

Multiple reports claim that some of Augusta’s body parts were missing when authorities found her inside the apartment, but Killaboi denied those claims via his now-deactivated Twitter account. In a series of tweets, the crypto influencer cited that toxicity, pain, betrayal and cheating led to the tragic stabbing.

Authorities are still investigating the shocking killing.

Killaboi was already in hot water with law enforcement before Augusta’s murder.

In 2021, the financial influencer was arrested on charges of fraud for carrying out an N-150 million point-of-sale transaction using a stolen card. Killaboi was in a hotel in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria, when he conducted the fraudulent scheme.

Our prayers are with Augusta’s family during this difficult time.

