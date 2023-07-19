MadameNoire Featured Video

Deaira Summers has a long recovery ahead after a vicious and traumatic playground attack left her with painful chemical burns all over her body.

The 11-year-old girl was the victim of an acid-throwing incident July 9 — only two weeks after she graduated elementary school. She became the attack’s only victim after she returned to Vernor Elementary School’s playground to get her purse following a fight between her cousin and a 12-year-old.

A mother brought the caustic substance for the attacker, her child, to throw as revenge for the children’s squabble.

Deaira was rushed to the hospital once her brother alerted their mother about the monstrous attack. Dominique Summers disturbingly recalled for Fox 2 Detroit that her daughter had smoke coming off her body and holes in her clothes.

The distraught mother now cares for her ailing daughter around the clock. Deaira suffered second and third-degree burns and now struggles with her mobility. The injuries trail down her back, arms and legs. There’s no word on her mental health status, but the child spent four days in the hospital for treatment for her physical burns.

A GoFundMe created by Deaira’s grandmother, Debra Golston, noted that the funds will cover Deaira’s medical costs “as well as her ongoing physical and counseling needs.”

The fundraiser has garnered over $14,000, surpassing its $10,000 goal since its creation July 14.

Debra’s GoFundMe said Dearia is “lucky to be alive” after the attack. The child’s father, Rob Dinero, thanked the world for its support via Facebook July 16.

“I never would have thought this story would have got as much TV/news coverage as it did, but we are thankful. So if you sent money, gifts, [or] messages, I just wanna thank you for it all. It means a lot #justicefordeaira.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the acid-throwing minor July 15 with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and another of felonious assault. The 12-year-old’s next court date is July 18.

A press release issued July 15 by Worthy’s office noted that the 12-year-old is prohibited from any communication with Deaira or witnesses. The prosecutor’s update didn’t report any charges placed on the minor’s mother for involvement in the attack. The alleged 12-year-old suspect was released on a $10,000 bond and given a tether.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this,” said Worthy.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Police are investigating the case. The Detroit Police Department said the incident isn’t under its authority since it happened on a public school’s playground.

“The incident did not involve our employees, nor was it connected to a District or school event,” clarified Vernor Elementary in a statement. “This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school.”

