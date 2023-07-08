MadameNoire Featured Video

For the 4th of July holiday, Fabolous pondered how this generation has foregone the cookout for clubs, twerking and hookahs. Social media users quickly reminded him that he didn’t have room to talk, given his past with domestic violence.

On July 6, According2HipHop posted an image from the Brooklyn rapper’s Instagram stories asking the cookout question.

“Where the 4th of July barbecue at? This generation don’t wanna do nothing but twerk, smoke hookah, scam, be on Instagram, have opps, shoot people, go viral, take drugs, fuck someone else man or girl and talk about people,” Fabolous asked.

Social media users reminded the “Make Me Better” emcee that he had no room to judge.

“How is that tooth that he knocked out of his girlfriend’s mouth doing?🙄,” one Facebook user wrote.

Someone else on the social media platform wrote, “The knockout king himself decided to pop out, huh?”

“Bro, you beat on your wife. Smh.”

“And he used to do alllat…clown…you like knocking teeth out people mouths..who tf taking your advice.”

In March 2018, TMZ reported that Fabolous was recorded by Emily Bustamante, who goes by Emily B and is his longtime partner and mother of his children, acting violently toward her and her father after he allegedly punched her two teeth out during a domestic dispute at their Inglewood, New Jersey home. Emily B’s father could be heard calling the 45-year-old rapper a “coward” over the alleged domestic violence incident.

Video footage showed Fabolous threatening to shoot the patriarch, saying he had a “bullet with his name on it.” The harrowing video also revealed a frightened Emily B running from the Brooklyn native as she filmed. The notable stylist maintained that she had a family member come to their home and remove the firearms because she feared Fabolous would harm her. A New Jersey grand jury later indicted Fabolous in October 2018 on charges of one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon. Although the rapper was facing a maximum of 20 years in jail, he copped a plea in March 2019. He got off with staying out of trouble for a year and attending a pretrial program- created to deter people from a life of crime. Fabolous also had to adhere to monthly check-ins but was not ordered to take anger management classes or seek therapy.

Rumors swirled that the turbulent relationship between Fabolous and Emily B ended in February 2022. They have three children together.