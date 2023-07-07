MadameNoire Featured Video

Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, have decided to call their marriage quits. The Pose actor and his partner were together for over six years.

Simon Halls, a representative for the Smith, confirmed the sad news to People. “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” the rep revealed. “There will be no further comment from either parties, and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Porter and Smith’s love story began in 2009. The former pair met at a dinner party and hit things off instantly. After dating for a year, the couple pulled the plug on their relationship, but five years later, they rekindled their romance.

Porter and Smith celebrated their nuptials in January 2017, just two weeks after the 53-year-old Hollywood star proposed to his husband in London.

During an interview with People in 2017, Porter told the outlet that getting married was a huge milestone for him.

“We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an ‘abomination,’ ” the award-winning actor said. “The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us.”

The Cinderella star added, “I didn’t think I needed it. I lived with this idea that it just wasn’t for us. So when we went to get our marriage license the other day, the act of that was so powerful in a way that crept up on the both of us, and it just grounded that moment.”

We’re wishing Billy Porter and Adam Smith all the best during this difficult time.

