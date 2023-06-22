MadameNoire Featured Video

Aspiring singer and social media influencer Kadia Iman wasn’t going to let anyone stop her shine during college graduation. The New York-based artist went viral on TikTok after she snatched the microphone away from a white woman who didn’t allow her to say her full name as she was walking to receive her diploma.

Video footage of the viral incident captured Iman struggling to swipe the microphone from a white faculty member, moments before she finally grabbed the mic and had her “moment” to speak.

“I didn’t like the way you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me,” the college grad said, right before she slammed the mic down on the ground. The person seemingly recording the video, who was also a supporter, could be heard in the background yelling “Congratulations!”

In a follow-up video, Iman spoke more in-depth about the moments leading up to her mic-snatching debacle.

Iman said that every student had to announce their names before receiving their diploma. The TikTok star told fans that due to her long government name, it took her a little more time to make her graduation introduction. According to Iman, the rude ass faculty member seen in the video abruptly cut her off before she could finish saying her full name.

“I didn’t even finish saying my name. And then the people that went before me and everything, they all got to say their name, their majors and even extras,” she explained to followers on TikTok.

Iman continued, “Me and another girl noticed that she was putting the mic down super fast for some Black people. I don’t want to be that person. But that was the tea. I just couldn’t let that happen because I just feel like I worked so hard to graduate and went through so much shit to graduate, that I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment.”

Well, the moment was certainly reclaimed, Iman!

Fans and supporters also applauded the recent grad for standing her ground.

“Girl no need to apologize, graduating is such an important milestone. Take your moment!” wrote one TikTok user in the comments section.

Another person penned to the artist, “The fact that she stood there and tried to keep you from getting the mic proved she was trying to keep you down.. I am so glad you got your moment.”

A third user gushed, “Worked too damn hard for all that! I support you. I’m also a graduate!! Proud of u, college is hard.”

Listen to Iman’s full story about the microphone graduation mishap below.

