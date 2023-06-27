MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B exchanged heated online blows with Quantasia Sharpton on social media as the two body-shamed each other.

Quantasia hasn’t made headlines since 2017, when she was one of the multiple accusers who alleged Usher gave them herpes. That said, the New York City-based autopsy assistant and micro-influencer recently called out Cardi B and made jabs about the rapper’s body underneath a clip of the latter’s performance at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash on June 17, according to screenshots shared by @HighBMI_Dolls on Instagram.

The short video captured Cardi from the back as the rapper did a quick squat during her time on stage. The “Money” artist rocked a skin-tight light teal jumpsuit.

“And she [Cardi B] had the nerve to post my body on Twitter, and it took her 11 surgeries to still look like she wearing a wet diaper. Wow [face palm emoji],” read Quantasia’s body-shaming comment underneath the clip.

Cardi B clapped back in the weird online beef and said Quantasia falsely accused Usher and had a “weirdo” obsession with her children. The mother of two also harshly noted that she’d “rather die on a surgery table” than wake up shaped like the self-proclaimed “Autopsy Bae.”

The body-shaming and surgery-related jab-slinging comes after Quantasia called out Cardi in April.

Cardi claimed that Quantasia only called her a “predator” for attention. The rapper alleged that the autopsy assistant hypocritically followed her on social media and sent DMs about her children. Cardi also posted snapshots of the micro-influencer’s various Instagram Story replies about her children — all of which seemingly went unanswered.

Quantasia replied to Cardi’s Twitter revelation of the unanswered Instagram messages on April 10. The autopsy assistant said she stood on her belief that Cardi had “cute children.” However, the former sexual assault accuser wanted to know why Cardi previously admitted that she drugged and robbed men while she worked at a strip club before she got famous.

