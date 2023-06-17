MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens alum and former Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away. He was 28 years old.

Details surrounding his untimely death are unclear. On June 15, Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, revealed the shocking news in an emotional eulogy via his Instagram Stories.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP, big brother,” Rahsaan wrote over a throwback picture of his older sibling. “A true angel, I pray [you’re] at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin’… I love you; I love you, I love you.”

He added, “Your niece gone miss you, but she will hear about u over and over. Just watch over us all, big bruh, be our guardian. I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray Lewis III followed in his legendary father’s footsteps before his tragic passing.

The 28-year-old running back was a star player at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, where he rushed 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns, according to TMZ. The 5-foot-9 athlete went on to shine as a cornerback at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and later played with the Virginia Union Panthers.

Diego Ryland, the head coach of Virginia Union, called the football star’s sudden death “unfortunate.”

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” he added of the shocking news.

In 2021, Lewis III was signed to the Wyoming Mustangs, a professional indoor football team.

NFL icon Ray Lewis hasn’t issued a statement about the death of his son as of yet. MADAMENOIRE sends love and light to the family during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: When They Take What Little We’re Given: How Coach Prime’s Exodus From JSU Cuts Even Deeper Than The Great HBCU v. PWI Debate