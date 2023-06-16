MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige firmly opposes women’s obligations toward paying their ex-husbands alimony.

The multitalented mogul opened up about her perspective on May 13 during a discussion with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The Real Love filmmaker previously revealed that she went on tour to make the $30,000 per month alimony payments to her ex-husband, Kendu Issacs. During the live podcast event, she emphasized how much of a sharp thorn in her side it was to pay Issacs the hefty monthly payments.

“It’s so wack right now that men can come at you and get alimony. So when I was getting a divorce, I was like, ‘You mean to tell me I gotta pay him?! And he cheated and he lied. Get a prenup,” she bluntly advised. “Because I didn’t have one, and that’s why I ended up having to just give everything away.”

The conversation went down on the third day of Blige’s in Atlanta.

The mogul candidly kept it real about how she failed to protect and educate herself financially, which ultimately left her vulnerable.

“I would never let someone have that much power over my money, my life, [or] over anything ever again,” the “Just Fine” singer said as a crowded and multigenerational room of women applauded. “Now, I’m in control of my business. I’m in control of my life, and it’s mandatory that I learn about finance business so I don’t ever have to be robbed again by maybe somebody you think you can trust.”

Listen to the full money-minded conversation below. Blige’s thoughts on alimony start around the 14-minute mark.

