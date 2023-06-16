MadameNoire Featured Video

A Texas-based woman pulled out her gun after her Uber Eats delivery driver allegedly tried to charge into her home.

Shar’Daya is a makeup artist and an aspiring nursing student. She explained details concerning the scary encounter with the delivery driver in a series of tweets posted June 12. The woman alleged that after waiting two hours for her food, she woke up from a nap because the Uber Eats driver pushed on her front door and tried “to break in.”

Shar’Daya grabbed her gun for protection and claimed that the man pushed the door open when she finally unlocked it. As seen in a video the smart and alert woman shared, the delivery driver was on his knees in the doorway as she pointed her gun at him and maintained her safety.

The Texas-based woman noted in her Twitter thread that the man eerily didn’t have a food delivery in his hands when he came to her door. She revealed that Uber Eats shockingly banned her from the delivery service when she reported the incident.

“I literally was scared to live there because of their employee,” she emphasized.

Shar’Daya’s initial post has gained 3.4 million views and over 29,100 likes on Twitter.

Fellow online users commented on the woman’s disturbing encounter, which could have ended in a tragic or even fatal scenario. Many recalled similar situations they’ve experienced with Uber’s independent contractors. Others emphasized the importance of women being knowledgeable gun owners who assert their rights as a means of protection.

Notably, Uber Eats has yet to address the situation publicly. Based on Shar’Daya’s account, the food delivery service also hasn’t rectified its wrongdoing toward the female Texas resident.

In a post tweeted June 13, Shar’Daya said she only recorded the incident because she was home alone. The Texas-based MUA claimed that her high-level shooting accuracy is nothing to laugh at in a separate post.

