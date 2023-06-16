MadameNoire Featured Video

Nothing stops DJ Khaled from winning at the game of life, not even a nasty fall. The Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ suffered minor injuries from a painful fall while surfing in Florida on June 10.

The New Orleans native took to Instagram on June 12 with a video of the painful surfing incident.

In the short clip, Khaled could be seen crouching down on his electric surfboard while gliding through the water. At one point, the “POPSTAR” hitmaker attempted to stand up, but when the board began to elevate, he lost his balance and flew off the electric watercraft, landing right on his belly and rib.

In a follow-up video, Khaled told fans that he was “in so much pain” after the incident.

“I called a doctor. He’s gonna come later on this evening, just to make sure it ain’t nothing serious,” the father of two said while getting a deep tissue massage.

“My masseuse is saying it’s just the muscle. She feels the muscle really irritated and disturbed in that area.”

In the caption, the positive hip-hop star said he was upset that he couldn’t make it through his morning golf routine. But he vowed to rest up and heal.

“Nothing going stop me from playing golf. I’ll be back on the course Tomorrow,” the hip-hop icon declared.

A few hours later, Khaled posted another update of himself getting an X-ray.

The “We Da Best” CEO revealed that he hadn’t slept due to his painful fall.

“I’m hoping it’s just a bruised muscle. The pain is high level,” he added.

Thankfully, by Tuesday, Khaled came back to Instagram looking happier and in better shape. While out on the golf course in Florida, the happy celeb told fans that doctors determined he had a “big, real bad bruise.”

“They said on the bone they [saw] a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture. They’re going to double-check. So I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf,” the super producer revealed of the injury.

Man, if determination was a person, it would certainly be DJ Khaled. The guy stays working. Judging by his latest post, it looks like he’s already back in the studio working on something special with Lil Baby.

We love to see it!

