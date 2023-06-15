The season finale of Mompreneurs is here, and this time host Nancy Redd chops it up with singer, sports management extraordinaire and author LaTavia Roberson, who has one hell of a comeback story.

After being ousted from Destiny’s Child in the ’90s, the mother of two struggled to find her passion and career. Roberson, 41, went through a tough bout of depression and battled with substance abuse after the devastating experience.

But true hustlers never stay down for long. Now, Roberson is creating multiple streams of income for her family through her sports management work in the boxing world and as a filmmaker.

In the coming months, the multi-hyphenate will be releasing a raw, real and honest documentary that will give fans a closer look at the ups and downs that helped build her incredible success story.

Roberson also hopes to dispel some of the rumors that were spread about her after her frustrating departure from Destiny’s Child.

“People have said things about me that are not true. ‘She’s the bitter one of the group. She doesn’t comply’,” the entrepreneur told Redd. “I’ve been wanting to speak my own truth about my own story for years.”

During her climb back up the mountain top, the I Am LaTavia author looked to her two children, Lyric and London, for inspiration.

“My children have made me understand how important it is to climb. When I had them, my life totally changed.”

The dedicated momma also shared how she maintains a balance between her life as a mother and a trail-blazing businesswoman.

LaTavia Roberson’s incredible comeback story is a reminder that success doesn’t have to look one way, and with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Listen to her incredible story on Mompreneurs above.

