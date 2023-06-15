MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the weekend, a young woman from Houston had the internet clamoring for more pictures after she posted a beautiful selfie during her shift at Home Depot. Sadly, netizens went to great and dangerous lengths to find out more about the Texas native.

Curiosity about the gorgeous Home Depot worker’s life sparked on June 9 after she posted a gorgeous selfie to Twitter. In the photo, the stunning woman, who goes by the name of Ariana, smized into the camera as she rocked a pair of wide frame glasses and her bright orange Home Depot smock from inside the store’s bathroom.

“The one job I work at that I get reminded I’m too pretty to work at,” the viral internet sensation captioned the glamorous photo. Within minutes, the gorgeous selfie soared across the internet, garnering over 100,000 likes from admirers and a ton of creeps.

While some fans complimented the pretty worker on her gorgeous looks, a few thirst buckets used the opportunity to hit on the Texas beauty.

One troll joked that Ariana could have made more money posting on OnlyFans.

Initially, the pretty Home Depot worker took the cringe comment in stride. In the comments section, she clarified that she was working with the home improvement company as a paint mixer to make ends meet while attending college. Ariana gushed about the company’s “good benefits.”

But the Texas beauty’s response elicited a few more weird comments from men on the platform. Several male users chastised the young college student for “bragging” about her good looks. A few internet bullies made unsavory remarks about Ariana’s intelligence.

The harassment did not stop there.

On June 12, Ariana took to her account to inform fans that she had been “stalked” and “doxxed” online. Internet trolls were able to find her job, address, name and place of work.

“For someone y’all ‘hate’ y’all sure got a lot of time on y’all’s hands to literally obsess over me. Y’all went too far,” she added in the shocking tweet. Ariana no longer works at Home Deport, according to her latest tweet.

While some fans sympathized with the young college student, haters online argued that the viral star made herself a “target” after posting her breathtaking selfie.



This is a cautionary tale. Be careful what you post online, folks. The internet is a strange place.

