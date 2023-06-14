MadameNoire Featured Video

The third Knives Out movie won’t likely star Janelle Monáe in her compelling role as Andi Brand.

The multitalented performer discussed her future in the Netflix franchise during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada June 5. Unfortunately for fans of the Rian Johnson-directed projects, Monáe said her character’s return in a third edition of the franchise was unlikely.

“I would be honored. But Rian [Johnson] is not going to cast [you] if you’ve already done Knives Out — except Daniel Craig because he has to be the detective Benoit Blanc that comes in, Monáe explained.

“Maybe, I’ll get plastic surgery, and I’ll just become a new actor, and then I’ll audition, and then I’ll get it,” she lightheartedly joked. “I love those murder mysteries.”

The actress’s critically acclaimed role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery landed her many acting nominations and award wins.

Some of the most notable entertainment titans that recognized the star’s masterful performance in the second edition of the Knives Out franchise were the Critics Choice Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Black Reel Awards and The Queerties.

Monáe and Craig starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Kathyrn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton and Dave Bautista.

In November 2022, Monáe revealed in an interview with Netflix Tudum that she’d wanted to work with Johnson since his 2012 sci-fi film Looper.

“That concept [of Looper] really inspired me as a writer and as a storyteller and made me want to work with Rian whenever I had the opportunity,” she said. “So when he reached out and wanted to talk to me about this film, after reading the script, I was like, ‘Hell yeah!'”

Monáe’s latest album, The Age Of Pleasure , dropped June 9.

