Xavier Jones, a 14-year-old student in St. Louis, was so determined to attend his school graduation that he walked over six miles from his hometown to make the ceremony.

This week, Jones showed an unwavering amount of determination when he faced a huge challenge. His eighth grade graduation from Yeatman Middle School was located at Harris-Stowe State University in midtown St. Louis.

With no transportation available, the young teen walked 6.5 miles from his hometown in North St. Louis to attend the ceremony. According to Jones’ mentor Darren Seals, the middle school grad walked over two and a half hours to the midtown area. Miraculously, Jones made it just in time for the ceremony.

“He did what he had to do,” Seals told 5 On Your Side about the determined teen’s strength. “The shoes that he walked in had holes in the bottom, holes in the top. It was a long road. I wouldn’t have walked it.”

Reflecting on his long journey, Jones said he was happy he didn’t give up on his dreams.

“I wanted to get [to] my graduation and [get] all my awards and stuff,” the youngster, who graduated from Yeatman Middle School with a 4.0, gushed. “I was glad I made it there ’cause I didn’t have to walk anymore.”

Jones’ tenacity and fervor are a by-product of his hard work ethic, according to Seals, who has been mentoring the outstanding student at the Sankofa youth community center on Emma Street.

“Change the norm, that’s what I tell the kids. Change the norm. No matter if you live a nightmare, never give up.”

Supporters surprised Xavier Jones’ family with a bike and a new car last Friday.

Jones’ incredible journey yielded a few unexpected surprises from supporters. When Harris-Stowe President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith learned of his amazing trek, she granted him a four-year scholarship during the ceremony. The honorable student was also gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on June 2, News 4 noted.

Later on in the night, Jones and his grandfather stood in shock when they were surprised with a $40,000 minivan thanks to the generosity of Bommarito Automotive.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” the 14-year-old said of the life-changing gift.

“This means a whole lot,” Xavier’s grandfather added. “I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.”

Congrats to Xavier!

