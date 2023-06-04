MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Imani Hakim has come a long way from her days of playing Tonya Rock, the sassy little sister depicted in the hit series Everybody Hates Chris, which was based on Chris Rock’s teenage years.

Fans of the sitcom starring Tyler James Williams, Tichina Arnold, and Terry Crews remembered Tonya’s character hilariously snitching on her brothers as they navigate growing up in 1980s Brooklyn. As the little sister, Tonya’s chronicles as a young Black woman growing up during that time were just as funny as her siblings. Between 2005 and 2009, viewers got a glance at what life was like for Rock as he narrated and served as an executive producer.

When the show wrapped, Hakim starred as the Olympic gold medalist in Gabby Douglas in Lifetime’s The Gabby Douglass Story in 2014. She’s also appeared in Burning Sands, Mythic Quest, and Chocolate City: Vegas Strip.

Currently, Hakim, 29, is serving grown woman energy on social media and is still acting and modeling. Not only does she still appear on screen, but the adult actress has also taken her talents behind the scenes as a producer for Dinner Party. The 2021 independently released film went on to earn several awards at film festivals for the Everybody Hates Chris star.

The former child star showed a personal side of her journey on social media when she revealed to her followers that she was diagnosed with endometriosis. Hakim shared that despite the painful symptoms and revealed that she continues to make the most of it.

“[I’m in] constant pain where I couldn’t walk or stand up straight just to go to the bathroom, fatigue, inflammation, brain fog, anxiety, depression, nausea, vomiting, mood swings, and constant bloating to the point of looking four months pregnant,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t a cure for this condition, but over the last year, I have found ways to manage my flare-ups. I’m still learning and growing— some days are better than others. learning not to hide behind baggy clothes— and embrace the shape. However, she decides to show up. I’m dancing today because I feel good,” Hakim continued.

The former child star often shares a glimpse of her life on and off the set with her followers and is slaying in the beauty and style inspiration space.