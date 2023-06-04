MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Tamia and her longtime hubby Grant Hill spent quality family time in New York over Memorial Day weekend.

On May 31, the “So Into You” hitmaker took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured a few highlights from her visit to the Empire State Building.

In one picture, the singer and her hubby smiled from ear to ear as they stood outside on the terrace of the famous skyscraper. A stunning view of the New York City skyline could be seen behind them.

In another photo, the couple’s 15-year-old daughter Lael Rose could be seen as the family played tug of war with a sculpture of King Kong’s hand.

Tamia, 48, gushed about her fun family vacation to the Empire State Building in the caption, writing, “@realgranthill & @reallaelhill & I had so much fun visiting the @empirestatebldg on Memorial Day to watch the sunset from the 103rd-floor terrace.” The star thanked her amazing tour guide Renita for the “best experience of a lifetime.”

“Of course, we ran into King Kong on the way up to the top and didn’t have @mylahill to save us,” Tamia joked while referencing her eldest daughter, 20-year-old Myla. “Definitely a must if you’re ever in NYC..empirestatebuildingobservatory #empirestatebuilding #kingkongbroadway,” she added.

Tamia and Grant Hill’s love story.

Tamia and Grant Hill have been together for over two decades. The R&B songstress said “I Do” to the former NBA player back in 1999. During an interview with People in February, the inseparable couple recalled happy memories of their wedding day. The married lovebirds said they were so excited about celebrating their weddings that they forgot to eat all the tasty hors d’oeuvres and dinner served at their reception.

“After we made our way around to thank everyone for attending during the dinner, we never made it back to our seats. By then, we were called to the dance floor for our first dance,” the duo told People.

“I don’t think we realized we hadn’t eaten until we got in the limo after the reception to drive two hours from Battle Creek to Detroit because we had an early flight out the next morning for our honeymoon.”

Tired and hungry, the married pair stopped at 7-Eleven to grab “chili cheese dogs and Slurpees.”

Grant, 50, met the six-time Grammy-nominated singer at the 1996 Soul Train Awards after Anita Baker introduced the two to one another. Three years later, they were engaged.

It’s great to see Tamia and Grant still going strong.

In May, the couple celebrated a few educational milestones.

On May 21, Tamia shared several photos for her honorable doctorate ceremony at Morris Brown in Atlanta. The proud mother and wife also told fans that Grant had received an “honorary degree of human letters” from Fisk University, Nashville’s oldest institution for higher education.

“He also gave the commencement address at their ceremony, where he gave inspiring & engaging remarks full of wisdom to the graduating class of 2023. #Fiskites,” the R&B legend, boasted about her hubby’s significant achievement. “We are both proud and grateful to be honored and celebrated by these two amazing HBCUs, as we look forward to continuing to support them and their academic missions. #supportHBCUs”

Congrats to the happy couple!

