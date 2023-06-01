MadameNoire Featured Video

A Bronx man is being held without bail for the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

According to the New York Post, 23-year-old Damion Comager was accused of shaking his young daughter Genevieve to death before he and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, allegedly dumped the infant’s remains in a wooded area near the Major Deegan Expressway.

The couple dumped their daughter’s remains on May 14. Authorities found Genevieve’s tiny body on May 28–nearly two weeks after the harrowing incident occurred.

During Comager’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court May 31, Assistant District Attorney Serena Newell revealed that both defendants changed the young infant’s diaper, “placed her in a onesie and a hat, wrapped her in a blanket, and placed her in the stroller,” so that they could sneak the baby’s body out of their Bronx shelter without raising concerns.

Then, the twisted couple “placed their daughter Genevieve’s body into a garbage bag and disposed of said garbage bag and the baby stroller into a wooded area amongst massive trash.”

Comager was arraigned on charges of murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse Wednesday. Paolozzi was charged with the concealment of a human corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing governmental administration. She has since been released under supervision.

Comager’s father called the police on him and Paolozzi after he confessed to shaking his daughter.

CBS News noted that the parents were arrested May 29 after Comager allegedly confessed to his father that he had harmed Genevieve. His father, Donald, tipped authorities off about the chilling murder.

According to the grieving grandfather, his son claimed that his daughter’s death was an accident. “He told me that he shook her because she was screaming, and he went to sleep, and he woke up and she was stiff, she was cold,” Donald told CBS News.

“I didn’t know he was going through so much of a struggle,” he continued. “They seemed fine. They had their issues. They needed money. We’d pay for stuff at Target and have them go pick it up.”

Donald said it was unclear if his son was “upset” or “frustrated” during the grisly incident. “All I know, he loved his daughter,” he added.

Comager was already in trouble with the law when news of Genevieve’s death emerged. Court documents noted that the 23-year-old was wanted on assault charges in Colorado. He fled to Paris and met Paolozzi in Switzerland while traveling across Europe. He was deported and the couple moved to New York three months before their daughter was born, according to Comager’s father and mother.

