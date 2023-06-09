-
On this episode of Listen to Black Men, “A Black Man Made Me Go To Therapy,” cast members Mouse Jones, Jeremie Rivers and Tyler Chronicles welcome resident female guest Jessie Woo, along with therapist Arron Muller, to discuss how therapy impacts relationships.
Jones asks Muller about his work with families. The licensed therapist tells the LTBM crew that he works extensively with children and parents, adding, “One of my passions is just preservation and restoration of the Black family.”
The mental health expert is particularly interested in combating the tension that he sees rising between men and women. Woo takes him to task on how he does that, stating, “From what I’ve experienced, they [Black men] don’t want to be doing the work.”
The licensed therapist shares that he’s witnessed what the influencer is talking about, and as a response, offers what he calls “hood therapy,” which is just about meeting his clients where they’re at. “I’m not speaking over them but speaking with them,” explains Muller.
The comedienne demonstrates the very battle of the sexes the good doctor brought up by saying she doesn’t see a lot of men taking responsibility for their actions. “A big thing with women is, all we want most of the time is for you to take accountability,” says the media personality.
Woo’s honesty gets the LTBM men going on the topic of men keeping one another accountable and the toxic notion of looking like a “simp” for supporting one’s partner.
Rivers expresses that his wife, Perri Camper, has come a long way in feeling safe letting her husband be there for her. The actor says, “Part of being a strong Black woman is knowing you can just relax and know that I’m not the enemy…this is a space where, if you don’t have it all together, you can tell me, and I’m not gonna judge you.”
Check out the full episode of Listen to Black Men to hear more of what the cast has to say.
