Aretha Franklin’s history-filled childhood home in Detroit, Michigan, has been relisted for sale.

The residence is on the market for a pretty penny of $379,900, according to TMZ. Its relisting comes after a buyer’s attempt to purchase the home fell through in January.

Born to Baptist Reverend C.L. Franklin and gospel singer Barbara Siggers Franklin, the “Respect” singer had a room on the second floor of the yellow brick house.

The Queen of Soul, born in Memphis, would live in the Detroit home from ages 5 to 18.

The three-story colonial was originally built in 1916 in the LaSalle Gardens neighborhood of Detroit.

The residence has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It boasts brick fireplaces, Pewabic tile and original hardwood floors. It also has a carriage house with enough room for four cars. The carriage house has an upstairs one-bedroom unit, providing endless renting and living flexibility for whoever owns the property.

Since the house was abandoned for a few years, the new owners can restore the property to their liking or continue its ongoing renovations.

The residence is currently under the management of Detroit-based realtor Brittany Randall.

The Queen of Soul described her childhood residence as a “show place” that was “the most beautiful home” she’d ever seen during a 2011 interview with CBS Mornings.

Franklin recalled being a young child on the home’s steps who peered at the musical legends “coming in and going out.” She recounted a few names that visited the landmark living quarters: Mahalia Jackson, Clara Ward and Sam Cooke.

“It was special, very, very special,” Franklin said fondly.

The singer’s father was shot during a burglary in the home in 1979. He remained in a coma for five years after the tragic incident, which preceded his passing in 1984.

The City of Detroit later named a nearby park in Rev. Franklin’s honor, as requested by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. A plaque standing at the location reads: “LaSalle Park: Dedicated to the Memory of Rev. C.L. Franklin.”

