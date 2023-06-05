Black Travel Guide: A Look at Orlando’s Must-See Attractions With Travel Expert Kellee Edwards

Join our favorite travel host Kellee Edwards as she explores Orlando, Florida’s must-see attractions on this whirlwind tour of unique experiences that this diverse, welcoming city has to offer.

Whether you’re down for a ziplining adventure over a gator park, urban paddleboarding with downtown views, or craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, Orlando has you covered for that perfect vacation.

Ready to kick-start your own Orlando adventure? Don’t miss out on these one-of-a-kind experiences when you plan your next getaway.

Chocolate Kingdom

Kellee’s first stop is Chocolate Kingdom to sample some artisanal sweets. Everything at this charming chocolaterie is made fresh and on-premises, from timeless treats like chocolate covered pretzels to the unexpected: potato chips smothered in chocolate, their best seller. “Sweet, salty, that combination is so amazing. People fall in love with it,” says Edgar Schaked, Chocolate Kingdom CEO and a third-generation chocolate maker. This confectionary boutique is more than a chocolate shop, it’s an experience. Join the Factory Adventure Tour and learn how chocolate is made, then create your own chocolate bar. Stock up on sweet treats at Chocolate Kingdom.

The District GastroBar

Next up is The District GastroBar, a Black-owned establishment in the heart of downtown Orlando. Steeped in Black history, The District offers a unique gastronomic experience with artisanal libations and enchanting atmosphere. Kellee chats with The District co-owner KC Preston over New Orleans shrimp pasta. “Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Count Basie, a lot of them played right here on this corner,” Preston says. Soak in the modern speakeasy vibes over craft cocktails or go all out for a bottomless brunch. Their menu has something for everyone. Enjoy food, drinks and ambiance at The District GastroBar.

Epic Paddle Adventures

Next, Kellee tries urban paddleboarding with Epic Paddle Adventures in downtown Orlando. As a professional adventurer and TV host, the travel maven was right in her element on the water. Choose from a variety of paddleboarding adventures, like the Bioluminescence Sunset Tour, Wildlife Paddle Adventure, and even Paddleboard Yoga & Meditation. This is a great way to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Plus, it’s a great core workout. Hit the water with Epic Paddle Adventures.

Gatorland

Last but certainly not least, Kellee hits Gatorland, Orlando’s first theme park billed as “the alligator capital of the world.” This unique park offers the ultimate full-throttle gator experience, from their famous off-road gator adventure to the Screamin’ Gator Zipline, where (you guessed it) you’ll be able to fly high over Gatorland’s star attractions including the Alligator Breeding Marsh. Or, if you’re not keen on heart-pumping thrills, you could also check out their petting zoo which features animals of the fuzzier and less terrifying variety. Kellee does it all at this one-of-a-kind Orlando attraction. Get up close and personal with gators at Gatorland.

For more on these and other great adventures in the Orlando area, visit VisitOrlando.com.